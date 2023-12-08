Trump Jr.: DOJ 'Planned' Hunter Charges to Avoid Deposition

Donald Trump Jr. panned the timing of the nine criminal charges brought against Hunter Biden on Thursday night, saying it was "planned" in order to skirt Biden's scheduled deposition next week.

The Justice Department hit Biden with a nine-count indictment — including three felonies — for failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes. Though he faces 17 years in prison if convicted, Trump Jr. called it a ruse; Biden is under subpoena to sit for a deposition before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday.

"Mark my words this was planned and they're going to use this as the excuse to not testify before Congress… he'll end up with nothing or slap on the wrist but it'll make sure he evades the thousands of things (Oversight Committee) is looking at. Bookmark it!" Trump Jr. posted to X after the charges were announced.

Before the indictment, Oversight Chair James Comer, R-Ky., and his Republican colleagues had been in a tug-of-war with Biden and his attorney's attempts to set the conditions for his appearance before the committee.

It's unclear what the charges do to Biden's appearance. One former U.S. attorney predicted Biden will now plead the fifth. Brett Tollman agreed with Trump Jr., that the DOJ's timing on this is transparent in its attempts to protect the Bidens.

"They could have brought these charges much earlier," Tollman told Fox News. "They didn't because they wanted to try to slip one past the American public. This is an effort to also protect Joe Biden."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., also noted the timing.

"Timely given Hunter is supposed to show up to our committee this week to be deposed. Of course the DOJ would have never charged him without the IRS whistleblower's courageous testimonies, but the DOJ left off FARA charges. The income came from foreign countries and we have proof," she posted to X.

Regardless, IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler took a victory lap Thursday night. It was their testimony months ago that was the impetus for the tax investigation into Biden.

"We did something ordinary people don't do: we risked our careers and reputations to bring the truth out," the pair said in a statement to the Washington Examiner. "Today's indictment is a complete vindication of our thorough investigation, and underscores the wide agreement by investigators and prosecutors that the evidence supported charges against Hunter Biden."

Comer recognized them for their contributions.

"Two brave IRS whistleblowers, Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, placed their careers on the line to blow the whistle on misconduct and politicization in the Hunter Biden criminal investigation," Comer said in a statement. "Every American should applaud these men for their courage to expose the truth."

But Comer said Thursday's charges were only part of the bigger picture, given his and the other House investigations that have proved a link from Hunter Biden's transgressions enriching his father, President Joe Biden.

"In fact, Hunter Biden's corporate entities implicated by today's indictments funneled foreign cash that landed in Joe Biden's bank account. Unless U.S. Attorney (David) Weiss investigates everyone involved in the Bidens' fraud schemes and influence peddling, it will be clear President Biden's DOJ is protecting Hunter Biden and the big guy," Comer said.

House Ways and Means Committee Chair Jason Smith, R-Mo., echoed those sentiments.

"This is far from over. … Now that Hunter Biden is being charged for felony criminal activity related to the family business in which Joe Biden himself was aware and from which he benefited, Americans deserve more answers. These charges further confirm the need for Congress to move forward with an impeachment inquiry of Joe Biden in order to uncover all the facts for the American people to judge," Smith said in a statement.