WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | joe biden | thanksgiving | christmas vacation | parody | democrats

Trump Jabs Biden, Democrats With 'Christmas Vacation' Parody

By    |   Friday, 29 November 2024 07:22 AM EST

President-elect Donald Trump, hours after he wished even "Radical Left Lunatics" a happy Thanksgiving, reposted a "Christmas Vacation" parody video with the heads of key Democrats superimposed on the classic comedy's dinner scene.

The video, posted on Trump's Truth Social page Thursday evening, shows Chevy Chase's Clark Griswold character — with President Joe Biden replacing Chase's — cutting open the infamous bone-dry turkey while saying the line "If this turkey tastes half as good as it looks, I think we're all in for a very big treat," reports The New York Post.

Other familiar faces surround the table, with California Rep. Adam Schiff, now a senator-elect, shown as Cousin Eddie, urging Clark to "Save the neck for me." At the same time, Vice President Kamala Harris, as his wife, Catherine, belts out her laugh.

"OK, Adam," Biden's voice replies.

The video then shows first lady Jill Biden as Beverly D'Angelo's Ellen Griswold and outgoing Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who is shown sitting next to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as she drinks from a glass of wine.

When the dried-out turkey collapses, Trump pops out, doing his dance moves to the Village People's "YMCA," one of his campaign rally songs.

To round off the dinner guests, Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar and her fellow "Squad" member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., are also seen at the table.

Earlier in the day, Trump wished a "Happy Thanksgiving" to everyone, "including to the Radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our Country, but who have miserably failed, and will always fail, because their ideas and policies are so hopelessly bad that the great people of our Nation just gave a landslide victory to those who want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! Don't worry, our Country will soon be respected, productive, fair, and strong, and you will be, more than ever before, proud to be an American!"

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President-elect Donald Trump, hours after he wished even "Radical Left Lunatics" a happy Thanksgiving, reposted a "Christmas Vacation" parody video with the heads of key Democrats superimposed on the classic comedy's dinner scene.
donald trump, joe biden, thanksgiving, christmas vacation, parody, democrats
316
2024-22-29
Friday, 29 November 2024 07:22 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved