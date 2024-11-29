Trump Jabs Biden, Democrats With 'Christmas Vacation' Parody

President-elect Donald Trump, hours after he wished even "Radical Left Lunatics" a happy Thanksgiving, reposted a "Christmas Vacation" parody video with the heads of key Democrats superimposed on the classic comedy's dinner scene.

The video, posted on Trump's Truth Social page Thursday evening, shows Chevy Chase's Clark Griswold character — with President Joe Biden replacing Chase's — cutting open the infamous bone-dry turkey while saying the line "If this turkey tastes half as good as it looks, I think we're all in for a very big treat," reports The New York Post.

Other familiar faces surround the table, with California Rep. Adam Schiff, now a senator-elect, shown as Cousin Eddie, urging Clark to "Save the neck for me." At the same time, Vice President Kamala Harris, as his wife, Catherine, belts out her laugh.

"OK, Adam," Biden's voice replies.

The video then shows first lady Jill Biden as Beverly D'Angelo's Ellen Griswold and outgoing Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who is shown sitting next to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as she drinks from a glass of wine.

When the dried-out turkey collapses, Trump pops out, doing his dance moves to the Village People's "YMCA," one of his campaign rally songs.

To round off the dinner guests, Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar and her fellow "Squad" member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., are also seen at the table.

Earlier in the day, Trump wished a "Happy Thanksgiving" to everyone, "including to the Radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our Country, but who have miserably failed, and will always fail, because their ideas and policies are so hopelessly bad that the great people of our Nation just gave a landslide victory to those who want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! Don't worry, our Country will soon be respected, productive, fair, and strong, and you will be, more than ever before, proud to be an American!"