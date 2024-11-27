CBS/YouGov Poll: 71 Percent to Avoid Politics at Thanksgiving

A 71% majority of Americans say they will steer clear of political talk at this year's Thanksgiving table, according to a new CBS News/YouGov poll.

Conversely, 29% of survey respondents say they will make an effort to discuss politics during the national holiday.

In the wake of President-elect Donald Trump's defeat of Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, the poll found that Republicans are more eager to broach the subject than Democrats, 37% to 28%. By and large, however, both sides of the aisle are trying to avoid it at their holiday gathering.

Nearly 8 in 10 Americans say they are most grateful for family and friends, according to the survey, while 71% said they were most grateful for their health. Freedom came in third at 58%.

Forty-nine percent of respondents said they were most grateful for faith and peace, respectively, and politics ranked last at 16%.

Ten percent even said they rearranged their Thanksgiving plans to avoid people who voted for a different presidential candidate than they did.

When sitting down with family and friends, 47% of liberals say they will be joined mostly by people who supported Harris, while 38% of conservatives say they will be joined mostly by people who supported Trump.

Thirty-one percent of conservatives, 26% of moderates, and 20% of liberals said they would be joined by both people who voted for Trump and people who voted for Harris.

Overall, a quarter of respondents said they would be spending their Thanksgiving with people who voted for the Republican presidential candidate and people who voted for the Democrat presidential candidate.

The annual American Farm Bureau Federation Thanksgiving dinner survey released last week found that, though they remain at elevated levels, costs for the classic holiday meal have dipped for the second consecutive year.

According to the poll, dinner for 10 people this year would cost $58.08, or less than $6 per person — a 5% drop from 2023. The cost for the same number of people last year was approximately $61.17, or about $6.12 per guest.

The CBS News/YouGov poll was conducted Nov. 19-22 and surveyed 2,232 U.S. adults. The margin of error was ±2.3 percentage points.