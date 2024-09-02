Trump: Biden, Harris Have 'Blood on Their Hands'

Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to decry the "senseless death" of the Israeli hostages whose remains were recovered over the weekend and declare that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have "blood on their hands."

"We grieve the senseless death of the Israeli Hostages, horrifically including a wonderful American Citizen, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, murdered by Hamas due to a complete lack of American Strength and Leadership," Trump wrote Sunday. "Make no mistake – This happened because Comrade Kamala Harris and Crooked Joe Biden are poor Leaders. Americans are getting slaughtered overseas, while Kamala is disparaging and making up lies about Gold Star families, and Biden is sleeping on the beach on this 16th consecutive day of vacation. They have blood on their hands!

"Sadly, this is the total lack of 'Leadership' that Kamala and Biden represent – One that allows terrorists to take American lives, because they only care about Weaponizing the Department of Justice against their Political Opponent. Just like the Debacle of the Afghanistan Withdrawal that claimed 13 American lives, Kamala and Biden's judgment has not only put lives at risk, but is directly responsible for unnecessary deaths that should have never happened…."

The bodies of six hostages who had been held by Palestinian militant group Hamas since Oct. 7 were recovered by Israeli forces in a Rafah tunnel in southern Gaza overnight on Saturday. After autopsies conducted by the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute in Tel Aviv, Israel's Health Ministry said that the hostages were shot multiple times at close range 48 to 72 hours before being found.

"According to our initial assessment, they were brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists shortly before we reached them," Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said Sunday.

The bodies of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, Eden Yerushalmi, 24, Almog Sarusi, 25, Alexander Lobanov, 32, Carmel Gat, 40, and Master Sgt. Ori Danino, 25, were located in a 65-foot-deep tunnel, with gunshot wounds to multiple parts of their bodies, including the head.

In a follow-up post, Trump said that the Oct. 7 attack on Israel would have never taken place on his watch and vowed to lead the world through strength.

"…. Our Country and our amazing people are not safe under Joe Biden, and will be less safe under Kamala Harris," he wrote. "This terror would have never happened if I were President, and it will stop the day I am back in the Oval Office. America will be Strong Again, and that will make the World Safe and Secure!"

Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, also said that the "hostage crisis in Israel" is only happening "because Comrade Kamala Harris is weak and ineffective, and has no idea what she's doing.

"I look forward to seeing her at the Debate!" Trump wrote in a separate Truth Social post. "Biden failed, and now he spends his day on the beach, plotting and scheming how to take out his once Political Opponent, ME, who took him out both at the Debate, and otherwise. THE OCTOBER 7th ISRAELI CRISIS WOULD NEVER HAVE HAPPENED IF I WERE PRESIDENT!"