Biden 'Devastated and Outraged' by Hamas' Murder of American Hostage in Gaza

President Joe Biden stated that he is "devastated and outraged" by the murder of Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who was held hostage by Hamas in Gaza.

In a statement Saturday, Biden said that "I am devastated and outraged. Hersh was among the innocents brutally attacked while attending a music festival for peace in Israel on October 7. He lost his arm helping friends and strangers during Hamas' savage massacre. He had just turned 23. He planned to travel the world."

Goldberg-Polin was one of the six hostages whose bodies the Israeli military recovered over the weekend.

Biden spoke Sunday morning to Hersh's parents, Rachel Goldberg-Polin and Jon Polin, according to the Hill. They had spoken at the Democratic National Convention last month.

"I have gotten to know his parents, Jon and Rachel. They have been courageous, wise, and steadfast, even as they have endured the unimaginable. They have been relentless and irrepressible champions of their son and of all the hostages held in unconscionable conditions. I admire them and grieve with them more deeply than words can express," Biden's statement continued. "I know all Americans tonight will have them in their prayers, just as Jill and I will. I have worked tirelessly to bring their beloved Hersh safely to them and am heartbroken by the news of his death. It is as tragic as it is reprehensible. Make no mistake, Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes. And we will keep working around the clock for a deal to secure the release of the remaining hostages."