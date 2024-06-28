Trump's New Ad Imagines President Kamala Harris

Former President Donald Trump's new ad spot raises the vision of a potential Kamala Harris presidency, if President Joe Biden is reelected in November.

Trump posted the new ad to his Truth Social account Friday morning, following the CNN-moderated debate with his Democrat rival for the White House the night before.

"When you think about the Joe Biden you saw in the debate, ask yourself a question: do you think the guy who was defeated by the stairs, got taken down by his bike, lost a fight with his jacket and regularly gets lost, makes it four more years in the White House?" the voiceover asks.

The narrator's question is accompanied by a montage of video clips of Biden falling down the stairs of Air Force One, tipping over on his bike, being helped with his jacket by first lady Jill Biden, and looking disoriented on stage at an event.

"And you know who's waiting behind him, right?" the voiceover asks, as footage of a laughing Vice President Kamala Harris plays. "Vote Joe Biden today, get Kamala Harris tomorrow."

The implication running throughout Trump's ad is that Biden is in such dire straits physically and cognitively that he won't be able to make it through another four-year term and will either step down or be forced to resign the office of the presidency, which would effectively make Harris the new commander in chief.

Trump's post received more than 21,000 likes and was shared 6,000 times on his social media platform.

CNN reported Friday that Biden intends to continue on as the Democratic Party's presumptive presidential nominee, despite a shaky debate performance that included stumbling and rambling answers.

Democrats and mainstream media pundits have suggested that the 81-year-old Biden could ultimately be replaced at the top of the party ticket, but he reportedly has no plans to step aside.

"NEW, as just reported on @CNN: Not only does @POTUS not plan to drop out, Biden remains committed to a second debate in September, an adviser tells me," CNN's Kayla Tausche posted Friday morning on X.