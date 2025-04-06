Russian Court Cuts Sentence of Jailed US Soldier Black

A Russian court in Vladivostok slightly cut the sentence of U.S. soldier Gordon Black, who was jailed last year after being found guilty of stealing $113 from his girlfriend and making threats to kill her, Russian agencies reported Monday.

Russia's RIA and TASS state news agencies, citing court proceedings, reported that the court cut Black's sentence to three years and two months. Black, a 34-year-old staff sergeant, was sentenced in June to three years and nine months.

U.S. Army officials said the service quit paying Black's salary after he traveled from his post in South Korea to Russia without permission to meet his girlfriend in Vladivostok.