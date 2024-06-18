Trump: I'll 'Be Debating Three People Instead of One' on CNN

Republican presumptive nominee Donald Trump poked fun at his upcoming debate with President Joe Biden, saying Tuesday that he'll be debating two CNN moderators in addition to Biden.

The first of two debates will be June 27 in Atlanta, hosted by CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash. The 90-minute debate will be without an audience.

Trump told a rally in Racine, Wisconsin, on Tuesday that the Biden team brought the terms to him thinking he would decline.

"You know, I agreed to the debates. They came up to me and they said, 'We're going to do a debate. We'd like to challenge you to a debate.' But they didn't want me to accept, so they gave me something that I couldn't accept," Trump told 20,000 rally goers. "CNN 'Fake' Tapper, right? 'Fake' Tapper; sit down at tables; no audience. ... I said, 'Well, I think we should at least stand up; don't you think it would be respectful? But I said, we'll do it.'

"They didn't think I was going to do it. They thought I would say no, I don't want to do it because CNN is so, you know, it's fake news. But I think maybe they'll be honest," Trump added. "I think 'Fake' Tapper would really help himself if it were honest. But you'll see immediately if it is or not. … Dana Bash is the other."

"I'll probably be negotiating with three people, but that's OK, I've done that before. I'll be debating three people instead of one, instead of one-half of a person," he said.

As for Biden, Trump said, "He's going to be so pumped up. He's going to be pumped up."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com