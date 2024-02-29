Trump: Biden 'Must Take a Cognitive Test'

Republican front-runner for president Donald Trump insisted Thursday that President Joe Biden take a cognitive test, saying in a social media post that he has "aced" both that he has taken.

Trump's post comes a day after Biden took his annual physical, which did not include a cognitive test, because the 81-year-old, the White House asserted, doesn't need one.

Trump begs to differ.

"Crooked Joe Biden must take a Cognitive Test. Maybe that way we would be able to find out why he makes such terrible decisions. I took two of them, and ACED them both (no mistakes!). All Presidents, or people wanting to become President, should mandatorily take this test!" Trump said in a post to Truth Social.

Biden's longtime physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a letter released by the White House on Wednesday that "The president is a healthy, active, robust 81-year-old male, who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency, to include those as chief executive, head of state and commander in chief."

Republicans say that flies in the face of special counsel Robert Hur's report on Biden's mishandling of classified documents that repeatedly described a declining mental state.

Further, Biden twice over the last month has cited recent conversations with former world leaders who are long dead (France's Francois Mitterrand; Germany's Helmut Kohl) and confused the president of Egypt (Abdel Fattah El-Sisi) with that of Mexico (Andrés Manuel López Obrador).

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., on Monday introduced a resolution calling on Biden's Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment.

But the White House said Biden aces his cognitive test every day just by doing his job.

"The president's doctor has said, if you look at what this president, who is also the commander in chief — he passes a cognitive test every day — every day, as he moves from one topic to another topic, trying — understanding the granular level of these topics," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in Wednesday's press briefing.

Trump said last November that he took a cognitive test — "and aced it" — during his physical exam, calling on Biden then to take one.

Trump during the 2020 presidential campaign said he had taken a cognitive test at Walter Reed Medical Center, adding then that Biden should also take one.

"I actually took one, very recently, when I was — you know, the radical left was saying, 'Is he all there? Is he all there?' " he said during a July 2020 interview. "And I proved I was all there, because I aced it. I aced the test."

Trump also took the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) in January 2018, administered by then-White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson, now a Republican congressman from Texas. Trump scored a perfect 30 out of 30, Jackson reported then.