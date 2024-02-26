Rep. Ken Buck: Biden Cabinet Should Invoke 25th Amendment

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., said Monday he's planning to introduce a resolution that would call on President Joe Biden's Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, a first step in the process of removing the president from office.

Buck made the comments in an interview with Fox News, saying, "President Biden is no longer fit to successfully discharge the critical duties of his office."

Buck has been steadfast against the impeachment inquiry into Biden and twice voted against impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

"Numerous instances were articulated in the report, and have played out in full public view, showing President Biden's apparent cognitive decline and lack of mental stamina," Buck told Fox News. "The societal challenges and security threats our country faces are innumerable and require a chief executive with both strong mental and physical faculties.

"The time has come for the vice president and the Cabinet to put our country first and move forward on invoking the 25th Amendment."

For one, Buck cited the report of special counsel Robert Hur, who opted against bringing charges against Biden in his mishandling of classified documents, in part, due to his likely portrayal in court as "a sympathetic, well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory."

But Biden twice over the last month has cited recent conversations with former world leaders who are long dead (France's Francois Mitterand; Germany's Helmut Kohl) and confused the president of Egypt (Abdel Fattah El-Sisi) with that of Mexico (Andrés Manuel López Obrador). In fact, it was during a prime-time press conference when he asserted "my memory is fine" that he confused El-Sisi with Obrador.

No sitting president has ever been removed via the 25th Amendment. First, it would take a majority of Cabinet members to support it and the agreement of Vice President Kamala Harris. Then it would take a two-thirds vote of both chambers of Congress to remove Biden and name Harris president.

A host of Republicans called for invoking the 25th Amendment in the direct aftermath of the Hur report.

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland urging him to explore invoking the 25th Amendment.

Sens. Rick Scott, R-Fla., Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Josh Hawley, R-Mo., all took to social media to urge its use earlier this month. Separately, GOP Reps. Mary Miller R-Ill., Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Mike Collins, R-Ga., all did the same.

None of them, however, put forth a resolution.