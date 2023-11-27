Trump: Biden Should Take Cognitive Exam

Former President Donald Trump called for President Joe Biden to undergo a cognitive examination in a Monday post on his social media platform Truth Social.

Trump highlighted the results of his own recent exam by Dr. Bruce A. Aronwald of Morristown, New Jersey, that came back last week reporting that his health was "excellent" and his cognitive faculties were "exceptional."

Aronwald also claimed that Trump experienced weight loss due to "an improved diet and continued physical activity," leading him to perform better on the physical exam.

"I just took a cognitive test as part of my Physical Exam, and ACED it. Also ACED (a perfect score!) one taken while in the White House," Trump explained.

"Biden should take one so we can determine why he wants Open Borders, No Energy Independence, A Woke Military, High Inflation, No Voter I.D., Men playing In Women's Sports, Only Electric Cars & Trucks, A Weaponized DOJ/FBI, and so many other CRAZY things!!!" he added.

Trump has repeatedly asked Biden to take a mental acuity test. He most recently repeated the call in September following a poll that showed 49% of respondents did not believe Trump was mentally fit for the job again.

The former president also took aim at The Wall Street Journal for conducting the poll and Rupert Murdoch, who owns the paper's parent company.

"In a phony and probably rigged Wall Street Journal poll, coming out of nowhere to softened the mental incompetence blow that is so obvious with Crooked Joe Biden, they ask about my age and mentality," Trump said. "Where did that come from?"

While Trump and Biden are close in age, Biden is four years older than him, at 81.

Still, Trump has noted the frequency of Biden's gaffes as abnormal and has even played a montage of some of them at his rallies, The Hill noted.