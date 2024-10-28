Trump Vows to Revive White House 'Faith Office' if He Wins

Former President Donald Trump said if he wins next week, he will give faith leaders direct access to him through a revived "Faith Office" in the White House, according to the Washington Examiner.

During an interview with the National Faith Advisory Board in Powder Springs, Georgia, on Monday, Trump told moderator Paula White-Cain, he would reinstate the office he created during his first term.

In January 20202, Trump picked White-Cain, a Pentecostal pastor, to oversee the Faith Office during his final year in office.

"We're going to set that up," Trump said Monday. "It's important, and it'll be directly into the Oval Office."

He added, "We have to save religion in this country. I mean, honestly, religion is under threat in this country, serious threat, and we can't let that happen.

"It's sort of the fabric of our country. It's the thing that holds our country together. We can't, we can't lose it. We're not going to lose it."

A similar office, The Office of Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships was first established by the Bush Administration in 2001. The Obama administration revamped it and the Biden administration relaunched it in 2021.

In addition to reinstating the Faith Office, Trump recently appointed Dr. Ben Carson, his former Housing and Urban Development Secretary, as his campaign's national faith chair.