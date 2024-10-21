Eric Trump to Newsmax: Faith, Religion Under Attack in US

Eric Trump told Newsmax on Monday that Vice President Kamala Harris' treatment of two Christian protesters at a recent rally in Wisconsin is more evidence that religion is under attack in the United States.

At a rally Thursday in La Crosse, Wisconsin, Harris was criticizing Trump's father, former President Donald Trump, for appointing three justices to the Supreme Court who contributed to the ruling that ended the federal right to an abortion when two protesters shouted, "Jesus is Lord" and "Christ is King." Harris said as supporters applauded and cheered: "Oh, you guys are at the wrong rally. No, I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street."

Eric Trump was in Concord, North Carolina, on Monday night to attend a forum with faith leaders, his father and Ben Carson, head of Housing and Urban Development in the Trump administration. He told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" that Harris' treatment of the protesters sends a "terrible" message.

"We're a nation that was founded on God, clearly, and there's been an awful war on religion in this country," he said. "They want to take 'under God' out of our Pledge of Allegiance. They want to take God off of our currencies.

"There has been a constant attack on the First Amendment in this country of freedom of speech, freedom of religion."

Eric Trump mentioned how the Obama administration used the IRS to target Christian organizations and how the national Christmas tree became the "Capitol Holiday Tree." Also, a memo from the Richmond, Virginia, field office of the Biden administration's FBI considered "radical-traditionalist Catholics" as violent extremists and proposed opportunities for the FBI to infiltrate Catholic churches as a form of "threat mitigation."

"Faith is under attack, family is under attack," Eric Trump said. "And what's more important to society, to communities, to, you know, kind of healthy children, to prosperous children, to safe streets than God and religion and the teaching of the commandments and so many other great things.

"I cannot stand that is demonized. Who demonizes that in society? Who demonizes any faith in society? You know, we're a religious nation. We should allow people to worship as they see fit."

