Musk, Stallone Join Trump for Thanksgiving

President-elect Donald Trump and his family enjoyed Thanksgiving dinner at Mar-a-Lago with people including Elon Musk and Sylvester Stallone.

Musk took to X on Thursday night and wrote, "Hope you had a great Thanksgiving!" with two U.S. flag emojis while sharing a posted video that showed him and Trump sitting at a table alongside Barron Trump and Melania Trump. The Village People's "YMCA" played over the loudspeakers.

The billionaire and the president-elect clearly were enjoying the music.

User @ALX had posted the video, writing: "Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Barron and Melania blasting YMCA at Mar-a-Lago on Thanksgiving."

The video had been viewed more than 45 million times on the @ALX account and nearly 44 million more times on Musk's account by Friday morning.

Another video on social media showed Musk speaking to Stallone while Trump talked to people at a table.

Musk posted on X that he discussed Stallone's 1993 film "Demolition Man" with the actor.

"I was telling @TheSlyStallone that I just watched Demolition Man again and how well it predicted the crazy woke future 30 years ago!" the chair of X and CEO of SpaceX and Tesla wrote while sharing the video.

Musk has been tapped by Trump to help run the "Department of Government Efficiency" in his incoming administration.