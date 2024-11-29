WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | elon musk | sylvester stallone | thanksgiving | mar-a-lago

Musk, Stallone Join Trump for Thanksgiving

By    |   Friday, 29 November 2024 08:29 AM EST

President-elect Donald Trump and his family enjoyed Thanksgiving dinner at Mar-a-Lago with people including Elon Musk and Sylvester Stallone.

Musk took to X on Thursday night and wrote, "Hope you had a great Thanksgiving!" with two U.S. flag emojis while sharing a posted video that showed him and Trump sitting at a table alongside Barron Trump and Melania Trump. The Village People's "YMCA" played over the loudspeakers.

The billionaire and the president-elect clearly were enjoying the music.

User @ALX had posted the video, writing: "Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Barron and Melania blasting YMCA at Mar-a-Lago on Thanksgiving."

The video had been viewed more than 45 million times on the @ALX account and nearly 44 million more times on Musk's account by Friday morning.

Another video on social media showed Musk speaking to Stallone while Trump talked to people at a table.

Musk posted on X that he discussed Stallone's 1993 film "Demolition Man" with the actor.

"I was telling @TheSlyStallone that I just watched Demolition Man again and how well it predicted the crazy woke future 30 years ago!" the chair of X and CEO of SpaceX and Tesla wrote while sharing the video.

Musk has been tapped by Trump to help run the "Department of Government Efficiency" in his incoming administration.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President-elect Donald Trump and his family enjoyed Thanksgiving dinner at Mar-a-Lago with people including Elon Musk and Sylvester Stallone.
donald trump, elon musk, sylvester stallone, thanksgiving, mar-a-lago
212
2024-29-29
Friday, 29 November 2024 08:29 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved