Musk, Stallone Join Trump for Thanksgiving

President-elect Donald Trump and his family enjoyed Thanksgiving dinner at Mar-a-Lago with people including Elon Musk and Sylvester Stallone.
Musk took to X on Thursday night and wrote, "Hope you had a great Thanksgiving!" with two U.S. flag emojis while sharing a posted video that showed him and Trump sitting at a table alongside Barron Trump and Melania Trump. The Village People's "YMCA" played over the loudspeakers.
The billionaire and the president-elect clearly were enjoying the music.
User @ALX had posted the video, writing: "Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Barron and Melania blasting YMCA at Mar-a-Lago on Thanksgiving."
The video had been viewed more than 45 million times on the @ALX account and nearly 44 million more times on Musk's account by Friday morning.
Another video on social media showed Musk speaking to Stallone while Trump talked to people at a table.
Musk posted on X that he discussed Stallone's 1993 film "Demolition Man" with the actor.
"I was telling @TheSlyStallone that I just watched Demolition Man again and how well it predicted the crazy woke future 30 years ago!" the chair of X and CEO of SpaceX and Tesla wrote while sharing the video.
Musk has been tapped by Trump to help run the "Department of Government Efficiency" in his incoming administration.
Charlie McCarthy ✉
Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.
