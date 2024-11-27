WATCH TV LIVE

Meta CEO Zuckerberg Meets With Trump at Mar-a-Lago

Wednesday, 27 November 2024 10:31 PM EST

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg met with President-elect Donald Trump Wednesday at Mar-a-Lago, the company confirmed.

CNN correspondent Hadas Gold posted on X: "Meta confirms Mark Zuckerberg met with Trump: 'It's an important time for the future of American Innovation. Mark was grateful for the invitation to join President Trump for dinner and the opportunity to meet with members of his team about the incoming Administration.'"

Zuckerberg, who declined to endorse a presidential candidate this year, congratulated the president-elect when he won.

"Congratulations to President Trump on a decisive victory. We have great opportunities ahead of us as a country," he wrote in a Threads post the day after the election. "Looking forward to working with you and your administration."

Wednesday, 27 November 2024 10:31 PM
