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Tags: storms | texas | runaway bay | springtown | tornado

Tornado in Northern Texas Leaves at Least 2 Dead, Destroys Multiple Homes

Sunday, 26 April 2026 04:14 PM EDT

A tornado-producing thunderstorm left at least two people dead in northern Texas and displaced at least 20 families, with many homes sustaining major damage, authorities said Sunday.

Emergency responders worked through Saturday night and Sunday in the town of Runaway Bay to clear debris in order to reach damaged homes and provide medical care where needed, Wise County Judge J.D. Clark, who serves as the county's chief executive, told a news conference.

"Access has been difficult due to blocked roadways and downed utilities, but crews have continued pushing forward to reach those in need," Clark said. "Roads in the affected area will remain closed by law enforcement to ensure safety and allow emergency crews to manage the scene without obstruction."

The storm also hit Springtown, where Parker County Assistant Fire Chief David Pruitt said in an email that a second person died south of the city limits. There was "significant damage" in the area, Pruitt said.

"One of the most significant ongoing challenges is the widespread power outage affecting many residents," he wrote. "Officials are coordinating with utility providers and emergency partners as restoration efforts continue."

National Weather Service teams confirmed that an EF-2 tornado with peak winds of 135 mph (217 kph) had touched down in the Runaway Bay area. They were still assessing damage in Springtown on Sunday afternoon.

The slow-moving supercell traveled through the area around 10 p.m. Saturday, said meteorologist Patricia Sanchez with the Fort Worth weather service office.

It moved southeast from around Wichita Falls, near the Oklahoma border, passing just west of Fort Worth. Runaway Bay is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northwest of Fort Worth on Lake Bridgeport. Springtown is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Fort Worth.

Weather service radar picked up a "potentially large and extremely dangerous" tornado near Azle at 10:14 p.m. Saturday. That's about another 10 miles (16 kilometers) southeast of Springtown.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


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A tornado-producing thunderstorm left at least two people dead in northern Texas and displaced at least 20 families, with many homes sustaining major damage, authorities said Sunday.
storms, texas, runaway bay, springtown, tornado
314
2026-14-26
Sunday, 26 April 2026 04:14 PM
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