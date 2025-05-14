Trump: Chuck Schumer Has 'Become a Palestinian'

President Donald Trump again called Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., "a Palestinian," this time after being asked about a gifted $400 million jet from Qatar.

Trump on Tuesday defended his plan to accept the jet from Qatar as a temporary Air Force One, saying it is a cost-effective gift to the U.S. government and calling critics of the move "fools" for questioning it.

Schumer, though, said he will hold up all Justice Department nominations on the Senate floor until he gets more answers about the free Air Force One replacement. The plan, he said, "is not just naked corruption, it is also a grave national security threat."

"Schumer, you know, he's become a Palestinian," Trump said on the presidential plane ahead of his arrival in Qatar for a visit, according to a White House pool report, Newsweek reported Wednesday.

"There's something wrong with him. You know, I've known him a long time and there's something wrong. He's lost his confidence, totally. There's just something wrong. I don't know what it is with Schumer."

In March, Trump called Schumer a "Palestinian" while defending Republicans' spending bill and his policies on corporate taxes, Politico reported.

"Schumer is a Palestinian, as far as I'm concerned," Trump said in response to a question about the U.S. corporate tax rate during an Oval Office meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin. "He's become a Palestinian. He used to be Jewish. He's not Jewish anymore."

On Tuesday night, Trump took to social media to defend accepting the jet as a gift.

"The Boeing 747 is being given to the United States Air Force/Department of Defense, NOT TO ME! It is a gift from a Nation, Qatar, that we have successfully defended for many years," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "It will be used by our Government as a temporary Air Force One, until such time as our new Boeings, which are very late on delivery, arrive.

"Why should our military, and therefore our taxpayers, be forced to pay hundreds of millions of Dollars when they can get it for FREE from a country that wants to reward us for a job well done. This big savings will be spent, instead, to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! Only a FOOL would not accept this gift on behalf of our Country. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Schumer said he wants answers from Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Trump administration about whether it is investigating activities inside the U.S. by Qatari foreign agents that could benefit Trump or his business. He also wants to know if Qatar will be responsible for adding security measures to the plane and how it will be built and paid for.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.