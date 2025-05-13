Trump Defends Qatar's Jet Gift as Interim Air Force One

President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended his plan to accept a from Qatar as a temporary Air Force One, saying it is a cost-effective gift to the U.S. government and calling critics of the move "fools" for questioning it.

Trump announced on Truth Social that the Department of Defense plans to accept the aircraft. Trump emphasized that the jet was not for his personal use, but a gift to the U.S. government meant to save taxpayer money while awaiting delayed Boeing replacements.

"The Boeing 747 is being given to the United States Air Force/Department of Defense, NOT TO ME! It is a gift from a Nation, Qatar, that we have successfully defended for many years," Trump wrote. "It will be used by our Government as a temporary Air Force One until such time as our new Boeings, which are very late on delivery, arrive."

"Why should our military, and therefore our taxpayers, be forced to pay hundreds of millions of Dollars when they can get it for FREE from a country that wants to reward us for a job well done. This big savings will be spent, instead, to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! Only a FOOL would not accept this gift on behalf of our Country," he said.

The Qatari Ministry of Defense is offering the plane to the Pentagon as a government-to-government transaction, and the U.S. Air Force is expected to retrofit it with the necessary security features for presidential use. According to one source, the jet may eventually be donated to Trump's presidential library.

Qatar's media attache to the United States, Ali Al-Ansari, said the transaction is still under review.

"The possible transfer of an aircraft for temporary use as Air Force One is currently under consideration between Qatar's Ministry of Defense and the US Department of Defense, but the matter remains under review by the respective legal departments, and no decision has been made," he said, according to CNN.

The proposal has raised security and legal concerns. A Secret Service source called it a "security nightmare," saying the aircraft would need extensive Air Force, CIA, National Security Agency, and White House Communications Agency inspections to rule out surveillance equipment or tampering.

Ethics experts and Democrats in Congress condemned the deal.

"It is ridiculous. It's a gift to Trump. The federal government is a pass-through," said Kathleen Clark, a government ethics expert at Washington University. According to CNN, she added that without congressional approval, the gift may violate constitutional restrictions.

"Nothing says 'America First' like Air Force One, brought to you by Qatar," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

The Democratic National Committee labeled it "Trump's latest grift."

Trump, who is traveling in the Middle East with stops in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, has long criticized Boeing for delays in delivering two new VC-25B jets to replace the aging Air Force One fleet. Originally scheduled for delivery in 2022, the planes are not expected until 2027.

Boeing has already reported $2.5 billion in losses on the $3.9 billion replacement program.