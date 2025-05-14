DNC Plans to Fly 'Qatar-a-Lago' Banner Over Mar-a-Lago

The Democratic National Committee plans to fly a plane pulling a sky banner saying "Qatar-a-Lago" over President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Wednesday to protest the plane his administration plans to accept from the royal family of Qatar.

The protest is also targeting the business deals the Trump family has been making in the Gulf as the president visits Qatar on Wednesday, ABC News reported.

"Donald Trump is using the presidency to personally enrich himself while he bankrupts working families," DNC Chair Ken Martin said in a statement. "His corruption is a slap in the face to the millions of Americans who are struggling to get by and put food on the table."

The DNC has condemned the plans for the Qatari jet, which bears an estimated value of at least $400 million, as "Trump's latest grift."

Trump on Sunday confirmed his administration's plans to accept the luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet from the Qataris for use as a temporary Air Force One while he is in office, and called the proposal a "very public and transparent transaction" between Qatar and the Defense Department.

Trump's arrival in Qatar comes two weeks after his son, Eric, reached a deal to develop a $5.5 billion golf club north of the country's capital of Doha.

Martin added the protest from the DNC highlights what "foreign autocracies around the world already know: Trump has no loyalty to the American people, national security, or the Constitution — his only allegiance is to his bank account and his billionaire buddies."

"Whether it's billionaires at home or governments abroad, Trump won't hesitate to sell out America's working families to the highest bidder," Martin continued.

Trump on Tuesday continued to defend the plans to accept the jet from Qatar, calling the gift a "grand gesture."

He also said he does not plan to use the luxury jet after he leaves office. The White House has also said the plane will be legally accepted, and both the president and the White House have denied any conflict of interest in connection with his private business interests.

According to Qatar's media attaché to the United States, Ali Al-Ansari, the transaction remains under review.

He said the potential transfer is under consideration between the two countries' defense departments, but also "remains under review by the respective legal departments, and no decision has been made," CNN reported.

The plans have raised several security and legal concerns, while ethics officials and congressional Democrats have condemned the proposed gift.