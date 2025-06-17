Trump Shares Newsmax CEO Ruddy's A+ Grade Report

President Donald Trump on Monday posted to his more than 9.9 million followers on Truth Social a story in which Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy gave him an A+ for his job performance.

Trump retweeted without comment Newsmax's story "Newsmax's Ruddy Gives Trump A+, Talks Public Company," an article and video detailing Ruddy's interview in June with host Rob Schmitt.

"I just don't say it flippantly," Ruddy told Schmitt of his A+ grade for Trump's second term, noting the president's significant successes in both the domestic and foreign policy arenas.

Ruddy also mentioned in the article his company's significant growth since going public in March on the New York Stock Exchange.

Newsmax listed publicly on the NYSE under the symbol NMAX on March 31 of this year.

It is the second time this month that Trump has posted about Newsmax's public listing on Truth Social.

On June 1, he posted screenshots of a Financial Times report titled, "Meet Newsmax, a Trump adjacent business with credible prospects."

The Financial Times report praised the Newsmax business model, noting the company was poised to grow in both legacy cable and in the growing OTT streaming world.

In May 2023, Trump praised the network, telling "Rob Schmitt Tonight": "I looked at the numbers, and you're really going up like a rocket ship, and that's a fantastic thing for a conservative movement, frankly. It's fantastic thing. Congratulations."

In July 2023, at the Turning Point Action Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump lauded Newsmax host Greg Kelly of "Greg Kelly Reports."

"Greg Kelly over at Newsmax — the Newsmax people have been really, really terrific," Trump told attendees who booed Fox News earlier in the conference.

