Newsmax to Join Russell 2000, Russell 3000 Index

Boca Raton, Fla.— Newsmax Inc. (NYSE: NMAX) announced that the Company expects to list on the U.S. small-cap Russell 2000Ò Index, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 30, 2025, as part of the 2025 Russell indexes reconstitution.

Membership in the Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000Ò Index or small-cap Russell 2000 Ò Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

"The past year has been transformational for Newsmax, and we are pleased to see our shares will soon be added to the Russell 2000® Index, one of the market's leading performance benchmarks in North America," said Chris Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax.

Newsmax, a television and digital media company offering Americans independent news, went public on the NYSE in March.

Since then, Newsmax has made several major announcements, including expanded cable/pay TV distribution on Hulu+, putting Newsmax into top-tier penetration of around 60 million U.S. homes.

"We feel this addition of Newsmax on the Russell Index will help raise awareness and ownership of Newsmax within the institutional investment community," continued Ruddy.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are also part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

Newsmax Media, Inc. operates Newsmax, the nation’s fourth highest-rated cable news network, according to Nielsen. Newsmax is carried on all major cable, satellite systems, and virtual pay TV operators.

Newsmax reaches more than 40 million Americans regularly through Newsmax TV, the Newsmax+ App, its popular website Newsmax.com, and publications like Newsmax Magazine.

Reuters Institute says Newsmax is one of the top 12 U.S. news brands and Forbes has called us "a news powerhouse."

