Newsmax to Join Russell 2000, Russell 3000 Index

Boca Raton, Fla.— Newsmax Inc. (NYSE: NMAX) announced that the Company expects to list on the U.S. small-cap Russell 2000Ò Index, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 30, 2025, as part of the 2025 Russell indexes reconstitution.
Membership in the Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000Ò Index or small-cap Russell 2000 Ò Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.
"The past year has been transformational for Newsmax, and we are pleased to see our shares will soon be added to the Russell 2000® Index, one of the market's leading performance benchmarks in North America," said Chris Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax.
Newsmax, a television and digital media company offering Americans independent news, went public on the NYSE in March.
Since then, Newsmax has made several major announcements, including expanded cable/pay TV distribution on Hulu+, putting Newsmax into top-tier penetration of around 60 million U.S. homes.
"We feel this addition of Newsmax on the Russell Index will help raise awareness and ownership of Newsmax within the institutional investment community," continued Ruddy.
Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are also part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.
Newsmax Media, Inc. operates Newsmax, the nation’s fourth highest-rated cable news network, according to Nielsen. Newsmax is carried on all major cable, satellite systems, and virtual pay TV operators.
Newsmax reaches more than 40 million Americans regularly through Newsmax TV, the Newsmax+ App, its popular website Newsmax.com, and publications like Newsmax Magazine.
Reuters Institute says Newsmax is one of the top 12 U.S. news brands and Forbes has called us "a news powerhouse."
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains forward-looking statements. From time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements can be identified by those that are not historical in nature. The forward-looking statements discussed in this communication and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. Newsmax does not guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. We are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this communication to conform our prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, and we do not intend to do so. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include various factors, including but not limited to any changes in indications we have received from FTSE Russell regarding inclusion in certain indexes, our ability to change the direction of Newsmax, our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs, the competitive environment of our business changes in domestic and global general economic and macro-economic conditions and/or uncertainties and factors set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in Newsmax’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, Newsmax’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and other filings Newsmax makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nothing in this communication should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements in this communication, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein.
