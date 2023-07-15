Trump Hails Newsmax, Mocks Fox News

Piggybacking on boos for Fox News at the Turning Point Action Conference on Saturday night, former President Donald Trump hailed the rise of Newsmax.

"Greg Kelly over at Newsmax— the Newsmax people have been really, really terrific," Trump told the young conservatives who had booed Fox News earlier in the conference. "Newsmax has been terrific."

Trump was far less effusive in praise for Fox News.

"All of Fox is bad," Trump said in the speech that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax. "I tell you, it's just there is an attitude.

"It's attitudinal. Get [President Joe] Biden to say that, OK?"

According to Trump, mainstream media forces are working against him, including the anti-Trump leadership at Fox News.

"But there's so many others, many different outlets," Trump continued. "Now they're seeing it and even people that weren't necessarily with us. They see that we were right — that our country's going to hell in a handbasket, and they want to have a country.

"They want to have a great country."

Trump hailed his polling numbers, and even noticed the TUSA conference's boos for Fox News.

"We have been like a rocket ship," Trump said. "It's been very nice to watch.

"I heard you weren't too happy with this particular network, Fox," he added. "I was watching. That, I was watching. I understand you exactly."

