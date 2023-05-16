×
Trump: Newsmax 'Really Going Up Like a Rocket Ship'

By    |   Tuesday, 16 May 2023 08:04 PM EDT

Hailing the gains for the "conservative movement," former President Donald Trump was effusive in his praise for Newsmax on Tuesday night.

"Your network is really doing well," Trump told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" in a 15-minute phone interview. "I looked at the numbers and you're really going up like a rocket ship, and that's a fantastic thing for a conservative movement, frankly.

"It's fantastic thing. Congratulations."

Americans' confidence in America's mainstream media has taken huge hits since Trump coined the term "fake news," and he blasted the election meddling and media complicity in working closely with Democrats to spin political narratives that attack conservatism for liberals.

"It's a very, very sad situation," Trump told host Rob Schmitt. "The news is fake. They're corrupt. The only problem with the word fake, it's not strong enough, OK?

"Because it really is corrupt media — large, large portions of it — and not you, by the way," Trump added, praising Newsmax's coverage of years past, but adding a hint of criticism for not covering election fraud strong enough.

"I think you should have done a much stronger job on voter fraud, but that's OK. You know, that's up to you and Chris," he added, referring to Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy, a longtime personal friend. "But other than that, you've been fantastic."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


