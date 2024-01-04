American Research Poll: Trump, Haley Make Gains in N.H.

Former President Donald Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley have made gains in New Hampshire among likely Republican voters, according to an American Research Group poll released Wednesday.

Haley, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, is now polling at 33% compared to 29% in December.

Trump, the GOP front-runner, is now at 37% versus 33% last month.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican and Haley backer, on Wednesday guaranteed that Haley will beat Trump in the first-in-the-nation primary state.

"Having a strong second-place finish was always our goal" in New Hampshire's Jan. 23 contest, Sununu added before stating: "We've got that wrapped up, guys ... We're gonna win."

The Trump campaign has dismissed Haley's surge.

"[W]e can expect the Nikki (not ready for primetime) Haley campaign to launch efforts designed to co-opt and take over a GOP nominating contest with non-Republicans and Democrats, hoping that a 'Coalition of the unwilling' is enough to slow President Trump down," read the Tuesday memo by Trump advisers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita.

The survey, conducted from Dec. 27 to Jan. 3, polled 600 likely Republican primary voters in New Hampshire. It has a margin of error of 4 percentage points.