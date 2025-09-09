Trump Knocks Israel Strike, But Ending Hamas 'Worthy Goal'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday criticized Israel's strike against Iran-backed Hamas leaders in Qatar but added eliminating the terror group was "a worthy goal."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said earlier Tuesday that the strike in Doha that killed five Hamas members were "a wholly independent Israeli operation."

"This morning, the Trump Administration was notified by the United States Military that Israel was attacking Hamas which, very unfortunately, was located in a section of Doha, the Capital of Qatar," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "This was a decision made by Prime Minister Netanyahu, it was not a decision made by me. Unilaterally bombing inside Qatar, a Sovereign Nation and close Ally of the United States, that is working very hard and bravely taking risks with us to broker Peace, does not advance Israel or America's goals.

"However, eliminating Hamas, who have profited off the misery of those living in Gaza, is a worthy goal."

Trump wrote that once he heard about Israel's attack, he directed special envoy Steve Witkoff to inform Qatar, where the largest U.S. military base in the Middle East – Al Udeid Air Base southwest of Doha – is located.

"I view Qatar as a strong Ally and friend of the U.S. and feel very badly about the location of the attack," he said. "I want ALL of the Hostages, and bodies of the dead, released, and this War to END, NOW! I also spoke to Prime Minister Netanyahu after the attack. The Prime Minister told me that he wants to make Peace. I believe this unfortunate incident could serve as an opportunity for PEACE. I also spoke to the Emir and Prime Minister of Qatar and thanked them for their support and friendship to our Country.

"I assured them that such a thing will not happen again on their soil. I have directed Secretary of State Marco Rubio to finalize the Defense Cooperation Agreement with Qatar. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"