Israel Takes Sole Responsibility for Qatar Strike

By    |   Tuesday, 09 September 2025 12:03 PM EDT

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced on Tuesday that the strike in Doha targeting senior Hamas figures was “a wholly independent Israeli operation.”

In its statement, the office emphasized:

“Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility.”

The White House said Tuesday that it was notified ahead of time of Israel's operation. 

The statement from Netanyahu’s office followed an unprecedented Israeli airstrike in Doha, Qatar, aimed at Hamas leaders reportedly gathered to discuss a U.S.-brokered ceasefire proposal. The operation — codenamed “Day of Judgment” — was the first known Israeli military action inside Qatari territory.

Israel’s move drew sharp condemnation from Qatar, which called it a “cowardly criminal assault” and a violation of sovereignty and international law. The U.S. Embassy in Doha urged American citizens to shelter in place.

Qatar had served as a key mediator alongside Egypt and the U.S. in Gaza ceasefire and hostage negotiations. Its officials have since signaled that Doha may suspend mediation efforts “until further notice” following the breach.

While Israel insists the operation was fully self-directed, reports suggest prior consultations with Washington, highlighting the broader geopolitical stakes of the strike.

This story has been updated. 

This story has been updated.


