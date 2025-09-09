WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: qatar | hamas | israel

Contradictory Accounts Emerge Over Whether Qatar Was Alerted to Israeli Strike

By    |   Tuesday, 09 September 2025 03:13 PM EDT

Qatar’s foreign ministry moved swiftly on Tuesday to reject suggestions it had been tipped off about an Israeli strike on its capital. Spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said reports that Doha was warned in advance were “categorically false,” Reuters reported, insisting that the only call from U.S. officials came after the blasts had already begun reverberating across the city.

The overnight assault, which Israeli officials said targeted senior Hamas figures, hit the diplomatic quarter of Doha and sent shockwaves through the Gulf. Witnesses described plumes of smoke rising near foreign missions and a brief wave of panic as residents scrambled for safety.

Qatar hosts Hamas’ political leadership and has served as a key mediator in ceasefire talks, while also housing the Al Udeid Air Base, the largest U.S. military facility in the region. That dual role makes whether Doha was warned especially significant: prior notice could damage its credibility with Hamas, while no notice would raise doubts about U.S. coordination with a key Gulf ally.

Al-Ansari’s denial contrasted sharply with remarks from White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who told reporters that President Trump had directed top aides to alert Qatari officials before the Israeli action. Leavitt characterized the outreach as part of Washington’s “ongoing consultations with regional partners."

The contradictory accounts underscored growing uncertainty about U.S. coordination in the region.

Qatar hosts the Al Udeid Air Base — the largest American military facility in the Middle East — and its claim of being blindsided by the strike has raised questions over whether Washington sought to manage the fallout after the fact rather than secure advance consent, the Washington Post reported. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


