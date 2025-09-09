British PM Starmer Condemns Israeli Strikes on Qatar

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned Israeli military strikes on Qatar targeting Hamas leaders on Tuesday, saying they risked further escalation in the region.

"I condemn Israel's strikes on Doha, which violate Qatar's sovereignty and risk further escalation across the region," he said in a post on X.

"The priority must be an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, and a huge surge in aid into Gaza. This is the only solution towards long-lasting peace."