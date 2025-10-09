WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: donald trump | barack obama | nobel peace prize | peace deal | gaza

Trump: Obama Won Nobel Peace Prize for 'Doing Nothing'

By    |   Thursday, 09 October 2025 08:28 PM EDT

President Donald Trump has derided the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to former President Barack Obama, saying the 44th president got it for "doing nothing" and "destroying our country."

Trump made the comments to reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday, the 16th anniversary of Obama's being awarded the Nobel for "extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy."

"He got it for doing nothing. Obama got a prize — he didn't even know what — he got elected and they gave it to Obama for doing absolutely nothing but destroying our country," Trump said, noting that Obama was only a few months into his presidency when he won the Nobel.

"Obama was not a good president. ... He won the election and then they gave him the peace prize, right? My election was a much more important election."

Obama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize just nine months into his first term — a move criticized by conservatives who said the honor was based on lofty rhetoric rather than results.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee praised his "extraordinary efforts" to promote diplomacy and nuclear disarmament; Obama himself said he didn't deserve it yet.

Now, many are calling for Trump to win the Nobel Peace Prize following the peace deal he brokered between Israel and Hamas to end the war in the Gaza Strip.

"I know this: Nobody in history has solved eight wars in a period of nine months. I've stopped eight wars, so that's never happened before — but they'll have to do what they do.

"Whatever they do is fine. I know this: I didn't do it for that. I did it because I saved a lot of lives," Trump told reporters.

Newsmax wires contributed to this report.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Donald Trump has derided the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to former President Barack Obama, saying the 44th president got it for "doing nothing" and "destroying our country.
donald trump, barack obama, nobel peace prize, peace deal, gaza
283
2025-28-09
Thursday, 09 October 2025 08:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved