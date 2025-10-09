Netanyahu, Herzog: Give Trump Nobel, 'He Deserves It'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel's President Isaac Herzog wholeheartedly called for President Donald Trump to receive Friday's Nobel Peace Prize after securing a historic ceasefire between Israel and Hamas terrorists.

"Give @realDonaldTrump the Nobel Peace Prize - he deserves it! 🏅," the Prime Minister of Israel's X account posted Thursday morning.

That sentiment was echoed by Herzog on X.

"There is no doubt that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for this," Herzog wrote in a detailed statement.

Herzog's complete statement on X: "This is a morning of historic and momentous news.

"I give my full support for the agreement reached in Egypt. I express my thanks to Prime Minister @Netanyahu and the negotiating team, the mediators, and all those involved in this vital effort.

"I wish to extend my deepest thanks to @POTUS @realDonaldTrump for his incredible leadership toward securing the release of the hostages, bringing an end to the war, and creating hope for a new reality in the Middle East.

"There is no doubt that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for this. Should he visit us in the coming days, he will be received with immense respect, affection, and gratitude by the people of Israel.

"This agreement will bring moments of indescribable relief to the dear families who have not slept for 733 days.

"This agreement offers a chance to mend, to heal, and to open a new horizon of hope for our region.

"This is a time to honor the heroes among us: our sons and daughters who fought bravely to bring the hostages home; the bereaved families; the wounded in body and spirit; and all who have paid an unbearable price for this historic and vital moment.

"'And they shall return from the land of the enemy … and children shall return to their own border.' With God's help.

"Am Yisrael Chai."

"Am Yisrael Chai" is Hebrew for "The people of Israel live," and serves as a rallying cry for Jewish continuity and resilience, particularly in times of adversity.

For the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, nominations were due by Jan. 31, 2025. Friday's announcement is for the recipient, not the closing of nominations. Notably, Trump's nomination was filed by myriad submissions before that date, but it is unclear if actions after the submission deadline can be taken into consideration for Friday's winner.

Despite that, Trump's odds have been vastly improved in betting markets this week, leaving him the odds-on favorite, according to betting markets.