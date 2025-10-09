Jewish GOP Group: 'Trump Shouldn't Just Win the Nobel Prize, It Should Be Renamed After Him'

The country's largest Jewish Republican grassroots organization has upped the ante in the campaign for President Donald Trump to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

"President Trump shouldn't just win the Nobel Prize — it should be renamed after him," the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) said shortly after Trump announced Wednesday that Hamas terrorists will finally release the remaining 48 hostages in Gaza, 28 of whom are believed dead.

The recipient of the prize will be announced Friday in Oslo.

The Nobel Peace Prize is named after Alfred Nobel, the Swedish chemist and inventor of dynamite who died in 1896.

In his will, Nobel directed that the prize go to whoever "has done the most or best to advance fellowship among nations."

Many world leaders have nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has nominated Trump, wrote on X Thursday morning, "Give @realDonaldTrump the Nobel Peace Prize - he deserves it!"

The post was accompanied by a doctored image of Netanyahu placing an oversized Nobel Prize around Trump's neck.

Ian Borg, the foreign minister of European Union member state Malta, wrote on Facebook Thursday, "Like many others, I have nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize."

The group said it is "profoundly grateful to President Donald J. Trump for his righteous leadership, courage, and unwavering determination to secure the release of every hostage held in Gaza and end the war that Hamas started on October 7th."

Hamas murdered about 1,200 people during its attack, and kidnapped more than 250 to Gaza. Several Americans were murdered and taken hostage.

The RJC said the deal is a game-changer for the Middle East:

"After 734 days, this comprehensive agreement ushers in a new dawn for the Middle East, reaffirms the unbreakable alliance between the United States and Israel, and advances trailblazing opportunities for expanding the circle of peace throughout the region ... We pray that this agreement will bring lasting peace to the Middle East for generations to come."

The RJC added, "We also applaud the incredible efforts of President Trump's team, particularly Vice President Vance, Secretary Rubio, Ambassador Witkoff, and Jared Kushner."

The group, which was founded in 1985, took aim at "weak-kneed leaders" who "cowardly back away" from standing in solidarity with Israel.

Past presidents who won the Nobel Peace Prize include Theodore Roosevelt (1906), Woodrow Wilson (1919), Jimmy Carter (2002), and Barack Obama (2009).

Trump has long argued he deserves the prize.

"They will never give me a Nobel Peace Prize. It's too bad. I deserve it, but they will never give it to me," he said earlier this year in Washington while meeting with Netanyahu.