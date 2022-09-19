Dick Morris' 'The Return' Hits WSJ Bestseller List, but NY Times Censors Book

Newsmax host Dick Morris’ "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback" continues to make a big impression on national bestseller lists — hitting the top 10 of the respected Wall Street Journal’s nonfiction bestseller lists.

But The New York Times continues its censorship of "The Return" despite it outselling almost all the books on its top 15 list.

"The Return" soared six spots to place No. 7 on Publisher’s Weekly hardcover nonfiction list as of Monday morning in its 13th week among the top 25.

Morris’ book also hit The Wall Street Journal’s list for hardcover nonfiction at No. 8 for the week ending Sept. 10.

Morris’ book, which predicts that former President Donald Trump not only will run for president again in 2024 but also will overcome big odds to win, returned to Amazon’s bestseller list, and has been in the No. 1 spot for several political categories for weeks.

"The Return" had its best week so far based on Bookscan retail sales, with books sold jumping up 87% compared to the prior week sales.

Still, it appears The New York Times' bestsellers list continues to censor "The Return." The book is nowhere to be found on the Times’ nonfiction list.

In fact, "The Return" should be No. 3 on the Times’ nonfiction list, with 13 of their bestseller titles selling far less copies than Dick Morris' book, according to retail sales compiled by Bookscan.

Conservatives have long criticized the Times bestseller list as having a liberal bias and de-ranking right-leaning titles.

In 2017, conservative publisher Regnery Publishing said it no longer would recognize the Times' bestseller lists in their promotion, because actual book sales showed continuous bias and favoritism toward liberal authors and a lack of transparency on how the list is compiled, Newsweek reported.

Morris, who was a consultant to Trump in the 2016 and 2020 campaigns, hosts "Dick Morris Democracy" on Newsmax.