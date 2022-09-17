Dick Morris to Newsmax: Hillary Trying to Capitalize as Centrist

Author, podcast co-host and adviser to former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump Dick Morris told Newsmax Saturday that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is taking a page from her husband's political playbook and moving toward the center for a potential 2024 run at the presidency.

"[Hillary] is following precisely the same game plan that Bill Clinton followed in 1992 to win the Democratic nomination," Morris said during "Saturday Report." "I feel like I'm back in the Clinton White House. She is following it word by word."

Morris said that he outlines the plan to move more to the center in his bestselling book "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback" after Democrats lose control of the House and Senate in the midterm elections.

"Now Hillary is doing the same thing," he said. "Yesterday, she said that most Americans do not want open borders, and she even criticized [President Joe] Biden directly for calling Republicans 'fascists.' She's trying to move to the center just like [Bill], and she knows that the Democrats are probably going to lose both houses of Congress in November. And she's hoping to use their anger and disappointment about that to catalyze her candidacy, just like Bill did in 1992."

Hillary Clinton said on MSNBC Friday that the country needs to come together to deal with the crisis at the southern border and to reform immigration policy.

"Nobody wants open borders who has any idea of how government and countries work," Clinton said during MSNBC's "Morning Joe." "But nobody wants inhumane terrible treatment of human beings either. What we should have been doing is to come together to reform change and better fund the system by which we deal with these issues. But some people, like [Gov. Greg Abbott] of Texas, would rather have an issue than be part of a solution."

The former 2016 Democratic presidential nominee told CBS News earlier this month that she would not make a third run for the White House in 2024.

"No. No," Clinton, who lost to former Republican President Donald Trump in 2016, told CBS News anchor Norah O'Donnell after being asked about a possible run. "But I'm going to do everything I can to make sure we have a president who respects our democracy and the rule of law and upholds our institutions."

Despite her assertion that she will not run and would support Biden's reelection bid in 2024, there have been rumors about her becoming the leader of the party as Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' poll numbers continue to sink, CNN reported in June.

"Clinton is exactly the right person to put steel in the Democrats' spine and bring attention to the reality that 'ultra-MAGA' Republicans, as President Biden calls them, are tearing apart the nation," CNN reported Democratic pundit Juan Williams writing in an article for The Hill newspaper at the time. "Keep talking and talk louder, Hillary!"

