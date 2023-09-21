×
Tags: dhs | intel group | hunter biden | laptop | spies | alejandro mayorkas | intelligence

NY Post: DHS Taps 'Spies Who Lied' for New Intel Group

By    |   Thursday, 21 September 2023 09:06 AM EDT

On Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security issued a press release detailing the establishment of a new "Homeland Intelligence Experts Group," which will convene four times a year to discuss, amongst other things, the vaguely referenced concern of "emerging technology."

But amongst those tapped by DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to be part of the group, three were former intelligence officials who sought to discredit the New York Post's Hunter Biden laptop story, which many argue today would have impacted the 2020 presidential election.

The discrediting letter, signed by 51 former intelligence officials, has since become commonly characterized by its statement that the Hunter Biden laptop story carried "all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation."

The "spies who lied," The Post said in its reference to John Brennan, James Clapper, and Paul Kolbe, will provide insights to the department's Undersecretary for Intelligence and Analysis, Ken Wainstein, and Counterterrorism Coordinator Nicholas Rasmussen, among a panel of seventeen experts.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience.

