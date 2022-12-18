Twitter's Upper Echelons Flooded With Former FBI

Former FBI agents and executives flooded Twitter's top ranks, ostensibly indicating a swaying of the 2020 presidential election favoring a single party, according to a report from the New York Post's Jon Levine.

In the years prior to Elon Musk's purchase, the Post's report shows, the FBI's influence at Twitter was more significant than just the company's general counsel James Baker, a former counsel to FBI Director James Comey. In early December, Musk fired Baker after it was revealed by journalist Matt Taibbi's reporting that the former fed was slow-walking the release of the dubbed "Twitter Files."

The Post's report comes in light of the most recent drop of the "Twitter Files," in which Taibbi revealed that FBI agencies shared a close relationship in suggesting the removal of political tweets from both the left and the right that the agency found objectionable.

"In some cases," Levine writes, "the former G-men and -women held positions that would have put them close to company leadership directly involved in censoring the Post's Hunter Biden coverage in October 2020."

One such G-man, Matthew Williams, who joined the social media company in June 2020 — the same month as Baker — as a "senior director of product trust," according to his LinkedIn, spent over 15 years with the FBI, most recently as an intelligence program manager and later as a senior supervisory intelligence analyst.

Federal Election Commission records show that during his time at Twitter, Williams was a consistent donor to the Democrat Party. Notably, Twitter, before Musk's takeover, had already garnered a reputation as a left-leaning company, with 99% of employees donating to the Democrat Party.

One other such example the Post provides is Dawn Burton, who worked as Comey's chief of staff and as a federal prosecutor. Burton joined Twitter in September 2019, working as the company's senior director of strategy and operations for the legal, public policy and trust and safety organization, according to Bloomberg, before moving on in July to be the director and chief of staff for the ads privacy and safety team at Google.

As a trusted associate of Comey, Burton "would have been close to the agency's Hillary Clinton email investigation as well as its probe into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections," the Post reports. FEC filings show Burton also to be a donor to the Democrat Party.

The Post report goes on to name many other former FBI employees who took up prominent roles at the social media company. Additionally, the Post notes Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has "promised to take up a sweeping probe into the politicization of the FBI." The investigation is likely to contain a look into the censorship and suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story.

"I have concerns about whether the government was running a misinformation operation on We the People," Jordan told the paper. "We want to try to get to the bottom of Baker, but any other FBI people who were [at Twitter] is also a concern, and this is something we've got to look at."