×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: twitter files | fbi | ukraine | censorship

'Twitter Files': FBI-Ukraine Censorship Alliance

By    |   Sunday, 11 June 2023 07:38 PM EDT

In March 2022, just as the Russia-Ukraine war was kicking off, the FBI helped Ukraine's intelligence agency, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), try to censor and obtain the personal information of social media users and journalists, leaked emails from the 'Twitter Files' show.

According to reporting by Aaron Maté, on March 27, 2022, Aleksandr Kobzanets, an FBI special agent and assistant legal attaché at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, sent an email to two Twitter executives, copying four of his FBI colleagues in the exchange.

Kobzanets begins, "Hello Marlena and Yoel [Roth],

"Thank you very much for your time to discuss the assistance to Ukraine on Thursday. As discussed I am including a list of accounts I received over a couple of weeks from the Security Service of Ukraine. These accounts are suspected by the SBU in spreading fear and disinformation. For your review and consideration."

Attached was a list of 175 names the SBU requested be censored.

Following the exchange between Twitter and the FBI, the SBU expressed its "gratitude for the existing level of interaction."

In a memo forwarded by the FBI, Ukraine's SBU asked Twitter to "block" the accounts "and provide us with user data specified during registration."

Had the request been granted, Twitter would have taken action to ban the users on the list and disclose their personal information, including phone number, date of birth, and email address, to both the FBI and SBU.

In response to Kobzanets, Twitter's then-head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, wrote that Twitter would "review the reported accounts under our Rules."

But, Roth warned, the list contained "a few accounts of American and Canadian journalists," including Maté himself. Roth then informed the FBI that Twitter would conduct the review and "focus first and foremost on identifying any potential inauthenticity." Adding that journalists "who cover the conflict with a pro-Russian stance are unlikely to be found in violation of our rules absent other context that might establish some kind of covert/deceptive association between them and a government. Any additional information or context in those areas is of course welcome and appreciated."

Despite asking for more context, Kobzanets informed Roth that it was "unlikely there will be any additional information or context."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
In March 2022, just as the Russia-Ukraine war was kicking off, the FBI helped Ukraine's intelligence agency try to censor and obtain the personal information of social media users and journalists, leaked emails from the Twitter Files show.
twitter files, fbi, ukraine, censorship
373
2023-38-11
Sunday, 11 June 2023 07:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved