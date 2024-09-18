WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: deportation | voters | immigration

Scripps/Ipsos Poll: 54 Percent Support Mass Deportation

By    |   Wednesday, 18 September 2024 12:22 PM EDT

U.S. voters support mass deportation of undocumented immigrants at 54%, including 25% of Democrats, according to a Scripps News/Ipsos poll.

The survey also found that 39% of respondents named immigration a top issue, second to inflation or increasing costs (57%).

The poll comes a week after former President Donald Trump vowed to conduct "large deportations" of migrants from the United States.

"I can say this," the Republican candidate for president said at a press conference in California on Friday, "we will do large deportations from Springfield, Ohio. Large deportations. We're gonna get these people out. We're bringing 'em back to Venezuela."

Trump added that he, in a second term, would launch "the largest deportation in the history of our country."

The poll was conducted Sept. 13-15 among 1,027 adults. The margin of error is +/- 3.6 percentage points.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
U.S. voters support mass deportation of undocumented immigrants at 54%, including 25% of Democrats, according to a Scripps News/Ipsos poll.
deportation, voters, immigration
139
2024-22-18
Wednesday, 18 September 2024 12:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved