Scripps/Ipsos Poll: 54 Percent Support Mass Deportation

U.S. voters support mass deportation of undocumented immigrants at 54%, including 25% of Democrats, according to a Scripps News/Ipsos poll.

The survey also found that 39% of respondents named immigration a top issue, second to inflation or increasing costs (57%).

The poll comes a week after former President Donald Trump vowed to conduct "large deportations" of migrants from the United States.

"I can say this," the Republican candidate for president said at a press conference in California on Friday, "we will do large deportations from Springfield, Ohio. Large deportations. We're gonna get these people out. We're bringing 'em back to Venezuela."

Trump added that he, in a second term, would launch "the largest deportation in the history of our country."

The poll was conducted Sept. 13-15 among 1,027 adults. The margin of error is +/- 3.6 percentage points.