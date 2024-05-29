Dennis Quaid Endorses Donald Trump

Actor Dennis Quaid said he plans to vote for former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

Quaid told "Piers Morgan Uncensored" that Trump "stands up for the people" and denounced the criminal charges against Trump as the "weaponization of our justice system."

"I was ready not to vote for Trump until — what I saw is more than politics. I see a weaponization of our justice system, and a challenge to our Constitution," Quaid said.

The actor, who plays Ronald Reagan in an upcoming biopic, said Trump was the most investigated person in the world.

"And they haven't been able to really get him on anything," Quaid said.

Quaid said he doesn't know what crime Trump committed in his ongoing criminal trial in Manhattan. Quaid said while he sometimes cringes at the things Trump says, he liked everything he did policy-wise.

"He stood up for us," Quad said. "He stands up to people, and that's what makes him a leader. People might call him an a**hole, but he's my a**hole."

Quaid said Trump is working for the American people while he said he doesn't feel President Joe Biden is "there."

"I feel he says things to get votes, not that he truly believes in them," Quaid said. "To everybody who is going to vote for Biden, I mean, I hope we, you know, we can all learn to have a conversation about you know, where we are as Americans, that we all live in the same country. And it doesn't have to be the end of the world whoever is elected."