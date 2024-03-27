'Reagan' Film Set for Aug. 30 Release

The upcoming film "Reagan," featuring Dennis Quaid as the 40th U.S. president, is slated for release on Aug. 30 in theaters across the country, Breitbart reported.

The movie, distributed by Showbiz Direct, marks the first cinematic portrayal of Ronald Reagan's life, chronicling his journey from Illinois to Hollywood and ultimately into politics, according to a Deadline report.

Directed by Sean McNamara, "Reagan" aims to capture the essence of the 20th century through the lens of Reagan's experiences. Screenwriter Howard Klausner emphasized the significance of Reagan's narrative, stating, "His story is the story of the 20th century, and reminds us of who and what we are still."

Dennis Quaid, tasked with portraying Reagan, expressed the magnitude of the role, stating, "Portraying Ronald Reagan was an enormous challenge."

Quaid's dedication to embodying Reagan's distinctive appearance and demeanor underscores the importance of the film's portrayal.

The narrative structure of "Reagan" will unfold through flashbacks, narrated by a former Russian spy portrayed by Oscar-winner Jon Voight. The film will emphasize Reagan's role during the Cold War era, offering insight into his leadership during a pivotal period in history.

The ensemble cast includes Penelope Ann Miller as Nancy Reagan, Mena Suvari as Reagan's first wife Jane Wyman, Lesley-Anne Down as Margaret Thatcher, David Henrie as a teenage Reagan, and Kevin Dillon as Hollywood mogul Jack Warner. Each actor is expected to bring depth to their respective roles, contributing to the rich tapestry of Reagan's life and legacy.

Kevin Mitchell of ShowBiz Direct expressed enthusiasm for the project, stating, "Dennis Quaid does such an amazing job portraying Reagan."

The partnership between Showbiz Direct and the film's creative team underscores the anticipation surrounding "Reagan" and its potential to captivate audiences with its portrayal of one of America's most iconic leaders.

The film's Aug. 30 release date marks a significant milestone in its journey to the big screen, offering audiences a glimpse into Ronald Reagan's life and legacy.

As anticipation builds for its premiere, "Reagan" stands poised to make its mark on cinematic history, bringing to life the enduring impact of a president who helped shape the 20th century.