Poll: Parties Split on Biden's Ukraine Invasion Response

Republicans and Democrats are split over how they view President Joe Biden's response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a left-leaning Data For Progress poll released Tuesday finds.

According to the poll, which was conducted with 1,162 likely voters online between Feb. 25-27 with a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points, found that 35% of Democrats strongly approve of Biden’s response to the invasion, and another 44% "somewhat approve," while 53% of Republicans "strongly" disapprove of his actions and another 21% somewhat disapprove.

Independents were more evenly split with 42% either strongly or somewhat approving of Biden's actions so far in the crisis, while 46% either strongly or somewhat disapproved.

While the partisan divide is obvious in some of the questions, the majority of people in both parties as well as independents were in agreement on several key responses including the view that the United States should not take a direct military role in defending Ukraine (55% independents, 51% Republicans, 51% Democrats), the U.S. should accept war refugees from the Ukraine into the country (75% Democrats, 64% independents, 49% Republicans) and issue temporary visas for them (75% democrats, 65% independents, 54% Republicans).

The majority also overwhelmingly agreed to placing sanctions on Russia for the invasion, with 81% of Democrats, 69% of Republicans, and 73% of independents feeling that way, according to the poll.

Of the sanctions in place, 87% of Democrats, 78% of independents, and 70% of Republicans agreed that the sanctions already in place were a good response.

Majorities from each party also overwhelmingly agreed that the United States should stage troops in Ukraine's neighbors to help secure the situation, with 79% of Democrats, 74% of independents, and 60% of Republicans, according to the poll.

Data For Progress is a "progressive think tank" and polling firm "arming movements with the tools they need to fight for a more equitable future," the organization said on its website.

Ther organization said it produces "quality polling, data-based messaging, and policy generation for progressive causes, campaigns, and candidates."

"We have an unmatched media advantage that allows us to show millions of Americans the popularity of progressive ideas — and we've used that to build a comprehensive narrative to combat misinformation and bring popular, progressive causes to the forefront of politics," the firm said on its website.