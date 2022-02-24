Poll: 56 Percent Say Biden's Response to Russia Not Tough Enough

A Fox News poll conducted a day before the Russian invasion of Ukraine showed that most registered voters are concerned about the conflict between the two countries, with 56% of participants responding that President Joe Biden has not been tough enough on Russia.

Only 8% said Biden has been too harsh, and 29% said that the president is handling the crisis about right. A sizable percentage of Democrats, 42%, join 52% of independents and 72% of Republicans in wanting Biden to be tougher in his response.

Two-thirds replied that they are concerned about the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Of those concerned, 35% said what happens in Ukraine matters significantly, and 42% said it matters somewhat to life in the United States.

Biden's job approval rating on foreign policy stands at 38%, with 58% disapproving of his performance.

In overall approval, former President Donald Trump's favorability comes in a tad higher than Biden's at 45% versus the current president's 43%. That's a 4-point drop for Biden since the same poll last month.

The president's overall disapproval rating also reached a high of 56%.

The survey of 1,001 registered voters was conducted Feb. 19-22 under the joint direction of Beacon Research and Shaw & Co. Research. The total sample's margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.