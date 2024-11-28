Dems Might Have Uphill Climb to Retake Senate in '26

Even though Election Day was just about three weeks ago — when Republicans not only won the presidency but control of Congress — it's not too early to look ahead to the 2026 midterm elections, when several key Senate races will be at stake.

Republicans will have a 53-47 majority in the next Congress and will seek to expand that margin in two years. Meanwhile, Democrats are hoping to chip into the GOP's lead or even wrest control to help them stymie Donald Trump's agenda for his final two years in office.

In contrast to this year's election, when 23 Democrat Senate seats were up for election compared with 11 for Republicans, in 2026, there will be 20 Republican seats up for grabs compared with 13 for Democrats. But unlike this year, where Democrats had to defend seven seats in states that Trump won either in 2016 or 2020, only one Republican seat will be vulnerable in a state won by any of Trump's opponents in 2016, 2020 or this year: Maine.

Sen. Susan Collins, one of the most moderate Republicans in the upper chamber, will be 76 when she tries to seek a sixth term. Even though Democrats have consistently held majorities in statewide offices, Collins has fended off every challenge, with no Democrat coming within 5 percentage points.

It is possible she could face a more conservative challenger in the Republican primary, but she seems to be immune from any challenger in her Senate career.

Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina could be another vulnerable Republican senator. Even though Trump has carried the state in all three of his elections, and the GOP holds super majorities in both chambers of the state legislature, Tillis, seeking a third term, narrowly prevailed in 2020 and 2014.

Democrats could get a boost if popular two-term former Gov. Roy Cooper decides to run in 2026. The Hill reported a source told NBC News Cooper declined consideration to be Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate this year because he is considering a Senate run.

In Ohio, whoever Republican Gov. Mike DeWine names to replace Vice President-elect J.D. Vance — candidates include state Sen. Matt Dolan, Secretary of State Frank LaRose and former state GOP Chair Jane Timken, according to The Hill — will be up for reelection in 2026.

Former Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown, who lost his seat to Republican Bernie Moreno this year, said he's not ruling anything out when asked about possibly running again in 2026, according to The Hill. Former Rep. Tim Ryan, who ran in 2020 and lost against Vance, also said he's keeping his options open.

But whether Democrats can chip into a state where Republicans have held strong during Trump's political career is unknown.

Republicans will focus on races in Michigan and Georgia to expand their Senate majority.

They narrowly lost a chance to pick up an open seat this year in Michigan, a state Trump won by 1.4 percentage points, with former Rep. Mike Rogers losing to Democrat Rep. Elissa Slotkin by three-tenths of a percentage point. Democrat Sen. Gary Peters narrowly defeated now-Rep. John James by 1.7 percentage points in 2020 and will seek to prevent Republicans from winning their first Senate seat in Michigan since Spencer Abraham in 1994.

In Georgia, which Trump won by 2.2 percentage points this year, Democrat Sen. Jon Ossoff will seek a second term. Rep. Buddy Carter indicated he is considering a run, The Hill reported, but might step aside if popular term-limited Gov. Brian Kemp gets into the race, for which many Republicans are hoping.