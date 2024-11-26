WATCH TV LIVE

Sen. Collins: Trump Needs 'Clean Slate' for FY 2026 Budget

By    |   Tuesday, 26 November 2024 10:49 AM EST

Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins, incoming chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said she hopes the remaining budget for the current fiscal year will be wrapped up before the new Congress begins.

Collins will become chair of the appropriations panel when Republicans take control of both chambers in the 119th Congress on Jan. 3. President-elect Donald Trump then will be sworn in as president on Jan. 20.

"We've got to finish up the fiscal year that we're in right now, FY 2025, before we can move on to the next fiscal year," Collins said Tuesday during an appearance with radio host Hugh Hewitt.

"And I think it's really important that we give President Trump a clean slate so that he can focus on Fiscal Year 2026, give us his budget, and I'm committed to working with him."

In late September, the current Congress averted a government shutdown by passing a continuing resolution, which provided funding through Dec. 20.

Lawmakers now need to settle funding for the remaining months of the fiscal year.

"My preference would be that we finish the 2025 bills in December, because they were supposed to be done by Oct. 1," Collins told Hewitt. "Our problem has been that we've been unable to get Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democratic leader, to bring the bills to the floor, including six bills that passed of the 12 that passed out of our Appropriations Committee unanimously."

Collins added that operating via continuing resolutions "costs the taxpayers money … because we continue to fund programs that should be either terminated or reduced."

"We block the start of essential new programs. The Department of Defense can't sign contracts during that period," she further explained. "So, my preference is not to go into March, but finish the bills this year so the new administration can concentrate on preparing a budget that is due under law the first Monday in February for the next fiscal year."

Hewitt asked Collins whether the budget resolution, or framework, for fiscal year 2026 can be completed by the end of February so that the reconciliation process can "be unlocked." Budget reconciliation is a special parliamentary procedure set up to expedite the passage of certain federal budget legislation in the Senate.

"Well, the first thing we have to have is the President's budget," Collins said. "And the Budget Committee needs to produce the reconciliation bill.

"The most important thing, as you have pointed out, that the reconciliation bill will be used for is to extend a lot of President Trump's 2017 tax package, which I voted for, as did, I believe, every Republican. And those tax bills, those provisions will otherwise expire this year. And that would be disastrous. It would lead to massive tax hikes."

Collins added that she would like to see increases in both the SALT (State and Local Tax) deduction and defense spending.

