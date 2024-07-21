Dems Publicly Praise Biden's Withdrawal

Reactions to President Joe Biden's exit from the presidential race Sunday are pouring in from fellow Democrats. Those who were allegedly working overtime behind the scenes to orchestrate his ouster are now publicly praising the commander in chief for his service.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said in a statement, "Biden is one of the most accomplished and consequential leaders in American history."

"In less than one term, he rescued the nation from a once-in-a-century pandemic, brought the economy roaring back from the brink of recession, enacted consequential legislation for everyday Americans, and saved our democracy by defeating the Insurrectionist-in-Chief. America is a better place today because President Joe Biden has led us with intellect, grace, and dignity. We are forever grateful," he wrote.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called him a "great public servant," while California Gov. Gavin Newsom thanked him for stepping aside, praising him as an "extraordinary, history-making president" in a post on X.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also took to X to share his praise of Biden, calling him a "truly amazing human being."

"His decision of course was not easy, but he once again put this country, his party, and our future first," Schumer posted.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said in a post on X that Biden's presidency "has been transformational."

"He accomplished more in the past four years — to bring back jobs, stand up to big corporations, and build an economy that works for all of us — than we have been able to get done in the last forty. He deserves full credit for beating Donald Trump in 2020, and his selfless decision today gives us our best shot at doing it again in 2024. While Donald Trump tried to tear down our democracy to maintain his grip on power, Joe Biden willingly stepped aside in order to protect our democracy. President Biden's selfless action is a profound gift to the people of the United States," she wrote in the post.

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have endorsed Kamala Harris as Biden's successor, thanking him for an "extraordinary career of service with a Presidency that has lifted America out of an unprecedented pandemic, created millions of new jobs, and rebuilt a battered economy."

"By any measure, he has advanced our founders' charge to build a more perfect union and his own stated goal of restoring the soul of our nation," the statement posted to X read.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., called Biden the most "pro-working class" president in modern American history in a post on X.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was allegedly orchestrating calls for Biden to step down behind the scenes, said in a statement that Biden "is a patriotic American who has always put our country first. His legacy of vision, values, and leadership make him one of the most consequential Presidents in American history."

Pelosi said God blessed America "with Joe Biden's greatness and goodness."

Democratic Party Chair Jaime Harrison said the party is in an "unprecedented" situation with Biden's exit less than four months before Election Day.

Biden's first White House chief of staff, Ron Klain, offered a more pointed assessment on X: "Now that the donors and electeds have pushed out the only candidate who has ever beaten Trump, it's time to end the political fantasy games and unite behind the only veteran of a national campaign — Kamala Harris. Let's get read and win in November."

Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., a ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, told CBS he has an "immense amount of gratitude" that Biden stepped aside "in favor of a new generation."

"That's not an easy thing to do when you're that powerful of a person," he said. While he said he is a "big Harris fan," he stopped short of endorsing her. "But a prosecutor up against a convicted felon, I could get pretty excited about that," he said.

Editors of the National Review have authored a piece calling on President Joe Biden to resign the presidency.

"Joe Biden did the right thing in ending the charade of asking the American public to believe that he was capable of serving another four years as president. This was preposterous, and the public, as the polling has consistently shown for a long time, didn't believe it," the editors wrote.

"Biden should take the next logical step and resign the presidency ... whatever the level of his decline at the moment, it is sure to get worse. The country deserves to have complete assurance that the president of the United States, whatever his party or ideology, is fully in possession of his faculties ... if he really wants to put the country first as he said in his statement, should resign the presidency right now."