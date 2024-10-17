WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: democrats | gop | fec | campaign ads | loophole

House Dems Sue FEC Over GOP Using Campaign Loophole

By    |   Thursday, 17 October 2024 04:39 PM EDT

In what appears to be an 11th-hour bid to stymie Republican efforts to finance election ads, the campaign arm of House Democrats is suing the Federal Election Commission to prevent the GOP from taking advantage of a fundraising loophole less than three weeks before Election Day.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee asked a federal court Thursday to declare illegal a Republican strategy of making ads that look mostly like attack ads, but which are paid for by joint fundraising committees as if they are fundraising ads, Axios reported Thursday.

The DCCC claims the strategy lets campaigns subvert limits to how much committees can contribute, but Republicans say the tactic is allowed and that Democrats, including Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris, have used similar strategies, Axios reported.

Republicans also point to a 2007 FEC opinion that said advertising that asks for campaign contributions must be paid for by joint fundraising committees.

Senate Democrats appealed to the FEC earlier this month, alleging that Senate Republicans violated contribution limits to federal candidates. But the FEC voted 3-3 along party lines, allowing the GOP to continue the practice, according to Axios.

The DCCC's lawsuit states the FEC's inaction forces House Democrats to "compete on uneven terms" or face possible penalties and prosecution if the practice is eventually ruled to be illegal, Axios reported. The lawsuit notes examples of Republican Senate candidates but no House GOP campaigns using the tactic.

The FEC said it doesn't comment on litigation matters, according to Axios.

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
In what appears to be an 11th-hour bid to stymie Republican efforts to finance election ads, the campaign arm of House Democrats is suing the Federal Election Commission to prevent the GOP from taking advantage of a fundraising loophole.
democrats, gop, fec, campaign ads, loophole
247
2024-39-17
Thursday, 17 October 2024 04:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved