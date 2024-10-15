WATCH TV LIVE

Report: Big-Money Trump Group Raises $145M in 3rd Quarter

Tuesday, 15 October 2024 09:35 PM EDT

A fundraising committee for former President Donald Trump's campaign hauled in some big bucks during the third quarter of this election cycle to the tune of $145 million.

New York Times reporter Theodore Schleifer posted Tuesday night on X that "Trump 47, his high-dollar fundraising committee, took in $145 million in the 3rd quarter of the year."

"Backers include VC Marc Andreessen, former [Washington] Commanders owner Dan Snyder, fight promoter Dana White, former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and hedge funder Bill Ackman," Schleifer wrote.

Quarterly campaign finance disclosures for the third quarter were due to the Federal Elections Commission (FEC) on Tuesday. Schleifer did not disclose the amounts of the contributions.

But according to FEC data, during the third quarter, which ran from July 16 to Oct. 15, Snyder contributed $844,600 to Trump 47 on July 16 and Andreessen, an acclaimed software engineer, contributed the same amount on Aug. 8.

Mnuchin, who was treasury secretary under Trump, contributed $419,600 to Trump 47 on July 29 and Ackman, the billionaire hedge fund manager who is founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, contributed the same total on Sept. 10. Ackman was a longtime Democrat donor before endorsing Trump.

White, who introduced Trump at the Republican National Convention, contributed $500 on Aug. 25 and $73,300 on Sept. 23. White had given Trump 47 $838,000 in the second quarter, according to the data.

Newsmax reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.

Tuesday, 15 October 2024 09:35 PM
