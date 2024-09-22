Democrat Senate Nominee Allegedly Took Fraudulent Tax Breaks

The Democrat Senate nominee in Maryland, Angela Alsobrooks, reportedly saved thousands of dollars in taxes from tax breaks that she didn't qualify for legally.

According to CNN, Alsobrooks claimed, for over ten years, a homestead tax exemption on both a home she owned in Washington, D.C., and one she owned in Maryland. This exemption can only apply to a primary residence, not multiple ones.

By "using tax exemptions meant for the district's primary residents, lower income residents and senior citizens," Alsobrooks allegedly saved $14,000 in taxes over 12 years, and cut her tax bill in half by "violating state and local tax relief requirements." She is also estimated to have saved thousands by claiming the homestead exemption on the Maryland residence.

The Maryland Republican Party called for an investigation, saying that "Angela Alsobrooks saved thousands in taxes by fraudulently claiming tax deductions that she was not eligible for on multiple properties in Prince George's County and D.C. Marylanders deserve to have all of the facts about this alleged fraud before they vote. There needs to be a full investigation before the election."