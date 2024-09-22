Gov. Abbott: Border to Be Worse Under Harris

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday said that the southern border under border czar and Vice President Kamala Harris would be worse if she becomes president.

When asked by Fox News "Sunday Morning Futures" what Americans can expect if Harris becomes president, Abbott responded: "You can expect what she's done as vice president, you can expect what she articulated when she first ran for president, and that is she supports eliminating illegal immigration as a crime."

Abbott itemized her policy.

"She supports giving magnet-drawing immigration policies such as free healthcare to people crossing the border. She believes in eliminating ICE [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement]. This would be the most destructive border policy ever, making [President Joe] Biden's border policy actually even look good," Abbott added.