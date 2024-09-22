WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kamala harris | southern border | greg abbott | texas | border czar | president

Gov. Abbott: Border to Be Worse Under Harris

By    |   Sunday, 22 September 2024 05:06 PM EDT

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday said that the southern border under border czar and Vice President Kamala Harris would be worse if she becomes president.

When asked by Fox News "Sunday Morning Futures" what Americans can expect if Harris becomes president, Abbott responded: "You can expect what she's done as vice president, you can expect what she articulated when she first ran for president, and that is she supports eliminating illegal immigration as a crime."

Abbott itemized her policy.

"She supports giving magnet-drawing immigration policies such as free healthcare to people crossing the border. She believes in eliminating ICE [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement]. This would be the most destructive border policy ever, making [President Joe] Biden's border policy actually even look good," Abbott added.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday said that the southern border under border czar and Vice President Kamala Harris would be worse if she becomes president.
kamala harris, southern border, greg abbott, texas, border czar, president
126
2024-06-22
Sunday, 22 September 2024 05:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved