House Dems Demand Trump Recant 'Violent Rhetoric'

House Democrat leaders blasted President Donald Trump on Thursday, accusing him of using “violent rhetoric” after he suggested the death penalty could be warranted for lawmakers who urged U.S. service members to defy his orders.

In a statement, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, D-Mass., and Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., said they have reached out to Capitol security officials to “ensure the safety” of the Democrats Trump criticized for what he called “seditious behavior.”

In a series of posts earlier Thursday, Trump blasted the Democrat "traitors" who urged military members to disobey certain orders, saying the lawmakers "should be arrested and put on trial."

In a subsequent post, Trump wrote, “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!”

Trump was responding to a controversial video released earlier this week by six Democrat members of Congress — all military or intelligence veterans — urging U.S. service members to "refuse illegal orders."

The video featured Sens. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., along with Reps. Jason Crow, D-Colo.; Maggie Goodlander, D-N.H.; Chris Deluzio, D-Pa.; and Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa.

In a statement, Democratic House leaders said all “served our country with tremendous patriotism and distinction.”

They added, “We unequivocally condemn Donald Trump’s disgusting and dangerous death threats against members of Congress and call on House Republicans to forcefully do the same.

“Trump must immediately delete these unhinged social media posts and recant his violent rhetoric before he gets someone killed,” they concluded.

At issue is that the group repeatedly urged troops to "refuse illegal orders" but declined to specify what such orders might be. In the video, Slotkin, Kelly, and Deluzio repeat the line, "You can refuse illegal orders. You must refuse illegal orders."

The lawmakers accused Trump of "pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens," with threats to the Constitution as coming "from right here at home."

Republicans sharply condemned the video, arguing that the lawmakers were encouraging insubordination within the ranks and undermining the chain of command.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., said it was "inconceivable" for elected officials to tell uniformed personnel to defy orders from their commander in chief, the Washington Examiner reported.

War Secretary Pete Hegseth dismissed the Democrats' message as "Stage 4 Trump Derangement Syndrome."