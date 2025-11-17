Republican Rogers Tops Democrats in Mich. Senate Survey

Voters in Michigan say they would pick former Rep. Mike Rogers, a Republican, over several Democrats in the 2026 Senate race, according to a poll released Monday by the Republican group Sentinel Action Fund, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported.

The Sentinel Action Fund, a Republican super PAC that has commissioned polling data and is supporting GOP candidates, showed in its polling that Rogers leads all Democratic candidates by at least 9 percentage points in head-to-head matchups.

That includes Democrats Abdul El-Sayed (9 points), Mallory McMorrow (13 points), and Haley Stevens (9 points).

Rogers is unopposed thus far in the Republican primary, the press release noted.

"A messy Democratic primary only further compresses their runway, drains cash, and drives up negatives," the release stated.

"If Democrats emerge broke and bruised in August, Republicans can continue these trends and define Democratic candidates before they can unify."

Republicans also maintain a double-digit lead over a generic Democrat on issues such as crime and immigration.

Voters in the battleground state also give Republicans a 7-point edge on the economy and jobs.

President Donald Trump in late July endorsed Rogers in his bid for the open seat, which is being vacated by Sen. Gary Peters, a Democrat.

"I’m grateful to have President Trump’s complete and total endorsement," Rogers said in a news release.

"He knows that we have what it takes to win this seat and deliver real results for hard-working families."

Republicans have not won a Senate election in Michigan since former Sen. Spencer Abraham did so in 1994. Rogers lost the 2024 contest for one of the Senate seats to the Democrats' Elissa Slotkin.

Despite endorsements from several high-profile Republicans last cycle, including Trump, Rogers lost his bid for former Sen. Debbie Stabenow's seat to Slotkin by less than 20,000 votes.

Like Rogers, Slotkin is a former member of the House.

Trump eked past then-Vice President Kamala Harris in Michigan in the 2024 presidential election.